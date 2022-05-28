Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,510 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of Chuy’s worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $22.76 on Friday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $431.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average of $27.36.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.35 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Chuy’s’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

