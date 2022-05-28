Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,957 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $113.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.37. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $115.76.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $2.7872 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $11.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 5.43%.

SQM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

