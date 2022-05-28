Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,054 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,054 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $292,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $503,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.57.

Shares of AGIO opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.51. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.09.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.83) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

