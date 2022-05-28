Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,712 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $57.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day moving average is $59.69. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $55.35 and a 12 month high of $63.01.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.