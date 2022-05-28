Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,841 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.67% of Clearwater Paper worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 23.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 50.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of CLW stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $579.39 million, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.98. Clearwater Paper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $488.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 2,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $63,387.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve M. Bowden sold 4,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $129,822.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,925.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,473 shares of company stock valued at $320,005 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

