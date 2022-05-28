Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 539 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after acquiring an additional 742,240 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 100,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.96.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $110.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.23. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.66. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.03 and a 1 year high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.15. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $228,476.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,008,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $1,709,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,234 shares of company stock valued at $6,941,869. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.