Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,700 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Coursera worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COUR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coursera by 362.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,901 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 16.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,702,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 369.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,875,000 after purchasing an additional 866,933 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,103,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 4,751.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 560,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,737,000 after purchasing an additional 548,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COUR. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.31.

NYSE COUR opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.58. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $46.99.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.17. Coursera had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shravan Goli sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $2,136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 259,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,624.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $614,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,480,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,898,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,212 shares of company stock valued at $4,969,778.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

