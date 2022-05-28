Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,104 Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,104 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of Titan International worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Titan International by 10,448.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Titan International during the third quarter valued at $91,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Titan International by 26.4% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TWI opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82. Titan International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.33 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $562,991.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWI. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 24th.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

