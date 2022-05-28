Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 93,053 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,053 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,916,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,326 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,753,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,621,000 after purchasing an additional 353,970 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,753,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,714,000 after purchasing an additional 353,970 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.2% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,279,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,649,000 after purchasing an additional 304,439 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,589,000 after purchasing an additional 78,310 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTLA opened at $48.75 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $202.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.85). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.00% and a negative net margin of 973.48%. The company had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTLA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Brookline Capital Management raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.90.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

