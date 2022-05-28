Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 136,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,566,000 after purchasing an additional 82,876 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $446,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 50,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 38,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 26,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $104.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.32. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

