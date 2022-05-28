Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.72% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,259,000 after buying an additional 141,900 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 429,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,144,000 after purchasing an additional 136,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 57.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 73,203 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 80.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 85,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 18,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

HVT stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.35. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14.

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $238.95 million for the quarter. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 33.08% and a net margin of 8.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies (Get Rating)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.