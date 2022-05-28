Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,502 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMRN. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,143,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,040,000 after purchasing an additional 551,729 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,703,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $80.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 449.83, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.36 and a 200 day moving average of $83.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.88. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $519.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $355,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $841,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,214,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,786,429 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

