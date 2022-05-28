Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPSI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 217.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 71,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,015,000 after buying an additional 151,267 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPSI opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.02 million, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.99. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $37.62.

Computer Programs and Systems ( NASDAQ:CPSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.98 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,556,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Patrick Murphy sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $41,856.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,434 shares of company stock worth $441,084 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPSI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

