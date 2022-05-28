Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Procaps Group is a developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines and hospital supplies. It develops, manufactures and markets over-the-counter and prescription drugs, nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions. Procaps Group, formerly known as Union Acquisition Corp. II, is based in BARRANQUILLA, Colombia. “

PROC opened at $8.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Procaps Group has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $11.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procaps Group in the third quarter worth $7,687,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Procaps Group in the third quarter worth $3,344,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Procaps Group by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 297,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 177,974 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Procaps Group in the third quarter worth $2,798,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procaps Group in the third quarter worth $458,000. 1.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

