Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CFO Sells $480,959.60 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) CFO Paul Lyandres sold 11,240 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $480,959.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,598,979.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $48.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.75. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $108.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.86.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 54.32%. Procore Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

