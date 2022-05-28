Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CRO Sells $423,621.00 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $423,621.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 659,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,221,631.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dennis Lyandres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Dennis Lyandres sold 3,938 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $262,940.26.

On Friday, February 25th, Dennis Lyandres sold 9,208 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $598,059.60.

NASDAQ PCOR opened at $48.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.86. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $108.75. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75.

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $159.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 54.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,309,000 after acquiring an additional 500,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,908,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $550,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 150,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

