Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,657,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 38.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,792,000 after purchasing an additional 124,400 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

PCOR opened at $48.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion and a PE ratio of -13.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $159.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 54.32% and a negative return on equity of 23.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Procore Technologies news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $262,940.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J.G. Griffith bought 661,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,039,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,036 shares of company stock worth $2,706,164 over the last three months.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

