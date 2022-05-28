QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QHSLab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QHSLab in a report on Monday, February 28th.

QHSLab stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.38. QHSLab has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57.

QHSLab, Inc, a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It also develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.

