Raymond James & Associates Buys 3,078 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,456,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,197,000 after buying an additional 435,702 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,098,000 after buying an additional 269,735 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 697.4% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 158,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 97,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter worth $1,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACRE stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $704.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate ( NYSE:ACRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 58.09% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.51%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

