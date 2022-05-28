Raymond James & Associates Has $523,000 Position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,372 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of Southern First Bancshares worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $7,630,000. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,738,000 after acquiring an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 76,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 65,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Terry Grayson-Caprio purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $42,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at $52,799.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SFST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SFST stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.24 and its 200-day moving average is $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.83 and a 1 year high of $65.59.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

