Raymond James & Associates Sells 5,366 Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,366 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.13% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMT. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 9.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,455 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 60,343 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 15.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 440,358 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 58,694 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 214,589 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 34,322 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 147,899 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 24,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,561 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 22,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.64. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $6.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.0363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

