Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,636 Shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,984 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Evolution Petroleum worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,232 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 114,433 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,326 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,258 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 30,391 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $772,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ryan Stash sold 4,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $26,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EPM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $241.93 million, a PE ratio of -65.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. On average, analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -363.60%.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

