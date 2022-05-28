Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,697 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,554 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 4,081,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,069,000 after acquiring an additional 439,266 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,982,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,133,000 after acquiring an additional 447,736 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,433,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,265,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,538,000 after acquiring an additional 712,750 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $934.59 million, a PE ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 1.73. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $69.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.14.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

