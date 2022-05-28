Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 775 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,949 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCF opened at $14.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average is $15.44. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $92.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.91 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

