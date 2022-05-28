Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,715,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on COCO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

In related news, CEO Martin F. Roper bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $226,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Martin F. Roper bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $422,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,700 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

COCO opened at $12.55 on Friday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.90.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

