Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 675.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 51,406 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 17,219 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares during the period.

SPPP opened at $13.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.45. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $21.05.

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in physical platinum and palladium bullion in Good Delivery plate or ingot form. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust was formed on December 23, 2011 and is domiciled in Canada.

