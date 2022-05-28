Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,885 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,322 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

SLCA opened at $18.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.83. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $21.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.62 and a beta of 2.74.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.45 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $87,995.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

