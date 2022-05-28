Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) by 137.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 19,449 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DM. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter valued at $22,223,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Desktop Metal by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Desktop Metal by 302.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,089,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,140 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Desktop Metal by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,581,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,253,000. Institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ric Fulop acquired 128,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $525,708.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

DM opened at $2.10 on Friday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $658.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 173.46%. The firm had revenue of $56.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

