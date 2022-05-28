Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $174,000 Stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,115,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,660,000 after purchasing an additional 73,642 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,149,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,375 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,342,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after purchasing an additional 350,637 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 325,020 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.65. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The company has a market capitalization of $634.09 million, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

ARLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial increased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

