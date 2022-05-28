Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $174,000 Stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) by 141.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,250,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,255 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3,300.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,447,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,108 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 309.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,160 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,325,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 683,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 380,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $3.48 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $182.33 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

