Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $177,000 Stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,925 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 134,676 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 185,236 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,145,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner bought 26,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,109,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,244.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 477,000 shares of company stock worth $4,336,955 over the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.97.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.39. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $22.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

