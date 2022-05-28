Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $183,000 Stake in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,605 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gevo were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 531.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 14,626 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 15,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 660,714 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 247,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after acquiring an additional 98,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Gevo alerts:

In other news, Director Gary W. Mize bought 35,339 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $158,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEVO stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.43 million, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 3.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 18.69, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Gevo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $9.64.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Gevo had a negative net margin of 7,625.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Gevo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.