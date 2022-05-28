Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $203,000 Position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOON. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,940,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 323.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,798,000.

NYSEARCA MOON opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $39.20.

