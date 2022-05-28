Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 52,768 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 577,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,604 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 414,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 129,264 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 202,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DSM opened at $6.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.42. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $8.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

