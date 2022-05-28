Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $208,000 Stock Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth about $1,217,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 60,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.38, for a total transaction of $9,802,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 565 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $116,548.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,971 shares of company stock worth $18,379,893. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $174.33 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $249.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.15. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 226.40 and a beta of 1.50.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.89.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

