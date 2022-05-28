Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,912 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of ADMA Biologics worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 259,767 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADMA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $2.04 on Friday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.16. The company has a market cap of $399.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.60, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 59.36% and a negative net margin of 83.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

