Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $214,000 in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of PCB Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 1,074.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after buying an additional 367,755 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $4,609,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 220,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 115,705 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 12.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 14,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of PCB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other news, Director Janice Chung purchased 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Justin Chon sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.77. PCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 40.19% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.90%.

PCB Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.