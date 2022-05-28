Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 851 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RL opened at $98.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.15. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $86.55 and a twelve month high of $135.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RL. Citigroup lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Ralph Lauren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ralph Lauren to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.07.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

