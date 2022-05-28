Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMJ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 592,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 25,973 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 19.2% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 32,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,874,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 18,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $22.06 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $22.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.84.

