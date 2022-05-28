Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCL. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Stepan by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stepan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Stepan by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SCL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $111.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.03. Stepan has a 12-month low of $95.28 and a 12-month high of $138.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. Stepan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $675.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.97%.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

