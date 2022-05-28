Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,209 The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after acquiring an additional 176,543 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $45.77.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.92 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SMPL shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $4,469,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,852.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,815 shares in the company, valued at $968,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Profile (Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.