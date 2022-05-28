Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

May 28th, 2022

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNTGet Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 388.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $70.07 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.59 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

