Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,284 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Redwood Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,451,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,587,000. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 2,522.1% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,107,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,882,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,180,000. 54.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ATUS. BNP Paribas raised shares of Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.13.

NYSE ATUS opened at $11.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.22. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $36.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 95.86%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

