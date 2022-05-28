Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,266 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Compugen worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Compugen by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,538,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after buying an additional 160,523 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Compugen by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,283,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 46,802 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Compugen by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compugen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compugen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get Compugen alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

CGEN opened at $1.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.42. Compugen Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $9.20.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Compugen (Get Rating)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.