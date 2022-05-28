Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 15,718 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,856 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 15,718 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NOV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in NOV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in NOV by 36.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in NOV during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NOV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $188,033.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,431.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOV opened at $20.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.92 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average of $16.77. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.50.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NOV had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -41.67%.

NOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America cut shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

