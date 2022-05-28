Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 16,828 Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,828 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE OPP opened at $11.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1478 per share. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

