Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 20,350 Shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gritstone bio were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 102.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 412,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 208,516 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 86.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 29,160 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $896,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 83.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 29,525 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GRTS opened at $1.85 on Friday. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $14.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $134.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.67.

Gritstone bio ( NASDAQ:GRTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 712.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Gritstone bio from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

