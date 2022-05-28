Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 209 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in WD-40 by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 12,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,422,000 after buying an additional 54,302 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $186.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of -0.15. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $170.01 and a 12-month high of $279.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

WDFC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

