Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,967 Shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EDOW opened at $29.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.71. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.57.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.