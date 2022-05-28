Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 3,748 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 17,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $17.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0585 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

